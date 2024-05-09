IPL 2024: SRH Openers Travis Head And Abhishek Sharma Send Records Tumbling In 10-Wicket Thrashing Of LSG

By: Aakash Singh | May 09, 2024
SunRisers Hyderabad beat LSG with a staggering 62 balls to spare while chasing 166. This is the biggest margin in terms of balls left in 150+ run-chases in T20s.
(Credits: Twitter)
SRH's total of 167 is also the highest by any team in men's T20s by the 10th over. The previous highest was 162 by Worecestershire against Northamptonshire in 2018.
(Credits: Twitter)
The SunRisers Hyderabad has hit 146 sixes in the tournament, which is the most in a single T20 competition. The previous best was by CSK when they struck 145 in 2018.
(Credits: Twitter)
The difference between the powerplay scores of SRH (107-0) and LSG (27-2) was a massive 80 runs. It surpassed the previous difference of 69 in IPL.
(Credits: Twitter)
Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma maintained an astonishing run-rate of 17.27 during their partnership. It is the highest for any 150-run partnership in an IPL fixture.
(Credits: Twitter)
SunRisers Hyderabad have also now secured two ten-wicket wins in IPL 2024 while chasing over 150, the first being against Mumbai Indians in 2020. No other team in IPL has accomplished the feat.
(Credits: Twitter)
It's worth noting that the SunRisers Hyderabad also scored the highest in powerplay while chasing. The pair smashed 107 in 6 overs.
(Credits: Twitter)
The duo hitting 16 fours and 14 sixes in the 58 balls is the most in the first ten overs of a men's T20 match.
(Credits: Twitter)