'Ghatia Soch Khatam Karo': Mohammad Amir Urges Fans Not To Drag Babar Azam After Pakistan's Win Over England In Multan Test

Veteran Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has called on the fans to stop spreading negativity amid the national team breaking their winless streak in home Tests on Friday with a victory over England in Multan. The left-arm speedster has urged fans to stop indicating that Babar Azam's absence was the reason Pakistan won.

Pakistan's sweeping changes to the squad ahead of the second Test after an innings defeat in the first, proved to be massively beneficial. Replacement players including debutant Kamran Ghulam and spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali played central roles in Pakistan's series-levelling 152-run win.

Taking to X, Amir wrote:

"Yar pls yeah ghatia soch khatam karo k babar team me ni tha ya woh player ni tha to team jeet gayi .hum better planning k sath khaile home advantage liya or jeet gaye. pls personal na hn apne player's k sath yes performance base ap bat Karen but pls personal na hn."

(Please stop this nonsense that Babar Azam wasn't there so team won or this player wasn't present, so the victory came. We planned better and maximised the home advantage, so we won. Please talk based on player's performance but don't go personal.

Babar Azam likely to make a comeback during Pakistan's limited-overs tour of Australia:

Meanwhile, the former captain is likely to make his comeback during the limited-overs tour of Australia, beginning on October 4th at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, both of who were also left out of the squad for the 2nd and 3rd Test against England are also likely to be included.

However, Mohammad Rizwan could replace Babar as the limited-overs captain.