 'Ghatia Soch Khatam Karo': Mohammad Amir Urges Fans Not To Drag Babar Azam After Pakistan's Win Over England In Multan Test
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Ghatia Soch Khatam Karo': Mohammad Amir Urges Fans Not To Drag Babar Azam After Pakistan's Win Over England In Multan Test

'Ghatia Soch Khatam Karo': Mohammad Amir Urges Fans Not To Drag Babar Azam After Pakistan's Win Over England In Multan Test

Pakistan levelled the three-Test series against England with a 152-run win over England in the 2nd Test in Multan.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 12:36 PM IST
article-image
(ICC/PCB Twitter)

Veteran Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has called on the fans to stop spreading negativity amid the national team breaking their winless streak in home Tests on Friday with a victory over England in Multan. The left-arm speedster has urged fans to stop indicating that Babar Azam's absence was the reason Pakistan won.

Read Also
'Babar Azam & Virat Kohli Shouldn't Be In Same Line': R Ashwin Shuts Down Debate On Who's The Better...
article-image

Pakistan's sweeping changes to the squad ahead of the second Test after an innings defeat in the first, proved to be massively beneficial. Replacement players including debutant Kamran Ghulam and spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali played central roles in Pakistan's series-levelling 152-run win.

Taking to X, Amir wrote:

"Yar pls yeah ghatia soch khatam karo k babar team me ni tha ya woh player ni tha to team jeet gayi .hum better planning k sath khaile home advantage liya or jeet gaye. pls personal na hn apne player's k sath yes performance base ap bat Karen but pls personal na hn."

FPJ Shorts
Arunachal Pradesh APPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 140 Vacancies Till November 10
Arunachal Pradesh APPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 140 Vacancies Till November 10
Maharashtra MPSC Group B Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 480 Vacancies; Graduates Can Apply!
Maharashtra MPSC Group B Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 480 Vacancies; Graduates Can Apply!
Mumbai Metro 3: Over 2 Lakh Passengers Travelled Through Aqua Line In 10 Days After Launch; Marol Naka Sees Highest Footfall
Mumbai Metro 3: Over 2 Lakh Passengers Travelled Through Aqua Line In 10 Days After Launch; Marol Naka Sees Highest Footfall
Baba Siddique Murder: Mumbai Police Constable Present With NCP Leader At Time Of Killing Suspended, Internal Investigations On
Baba Siddique Murder: Mumbai Police Constable Present With NCP Leader At Time Of Killing Suspended, Internal Investigations On

(Please stop this nonsense that Babar Azam wasn't there so team won or this player wasn't present, so the victory came. We planned better and maximised the home advantage, so we won. Please talk based on player's performance but don't go personal.

Babar Azam likely to make a comeback during Pakistan's limited-overs tour of Australia:

Meanwhile, the former captain is likely to make his comeback during the limited-overs tour of Australia, beginning on October 4th at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, both of who were also left out of the squad for the 2nd and 3rd Test against England are also likely to be included.

However, Mohammad Rizwan could replace Babar as the limited-overs captain.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Ghatia Soch Khatam Karo': Mohammad Amir Urges Fans Not To Drag Babar Azam After Pakistan's Win Over...

'Ghatia Soch Khatam Karo': Mohammad Amir Urges Fans Not To Drag Babar Azam After Pakistan's Win Over...

Video: Sarfaraz Khan's Animated Reactions Go Viral As Rishabh Pant Survives Run-Out Chance On Day 4...

Video: Sarfaraz Khan's Animated Reactions Go Viral As Rishabh Pant Survives Run-Out Chance On Day 4...

IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 4 Live: Heavy Rain In Bengaluru Halts Team India's March As They Near Parity

IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 4 Live: Heavy Rain In Bengaluru Halts Team India's March As They Near Parity

Video: Chinelle Henry Gets Hit On Her Face While Trying To Catch The Ball In NZ vs WI Women's T20...

Video: Chinelle Henry Gets Hit On Her Face While Trying To Catch The Ball In NZ vs WI Women's T20...

Video: MS Dhoni Spotted Wearing Indian Army Mask While Travelling In Car

Video: MS Dhoni Spotted Wearing Indian Army Mask While Travelling In Car