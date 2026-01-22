 GG Vs UPW, WPL 2026 Match Report: Gujarat Giants Beat UP Warriorz By 45 Runs After Strong All-Round Performance
GG Vs UPW, WPL 2026 Match Report: Gujarat Giants Beat UP Warriorz By 45 Runs After Strong All-Round Performance

With this win, Gujarat Giants gained valuable momentum in the tournament, while UP Warriorz will look to regroup and address their batting concerns ahead of their next match.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 11:00 PM IST
Gujarat Giants Beat UP Warriorz By 45 Runs After Strong All-Round Performance | X

Vadodara, January 22: Gujarat Giants registered a convincing win over UP Warriorz after a disciplined bowling effort and a steady batting performance at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. UP Warriorz failed to chase the target and were bowled out for a low total, handing Gujarat Giants a comfortable victory.

Batting first, Gujarat Giants posted 153 for 8 in their 20 overs. Sophie Devine played a crucial knock, scoring 50 runs off 42 balls, anchoring the innings when wickets kept falling at the other end. Beth Mooney added 38 runs, while Phoebe Litchfield chipped in with 32, helping Gujarat reach a competitive total. For UP Warriorz, Rajeshwari Gayakwad was the standout bowler, picking up three wickets for just 12 runs, while Renuka Singh also claimed two wickets.

In reply, UP Warriorz struggled right from the start and lost wickets at regular intervals. Meg Lanning was dismissed early and the middle order failed to build partnerships. Chloe Tryon tried to steady the chase with 30 off 22 balls, but the required run rate kept climbing. UP Warriorz were eventually bowled out for 108, falling well short of the target.

Gujarat Giants' bowlers kept things tight throughout the innings. Kranti Goud picked up two wickets, while Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma also chipped in with key breakthroughs. The pressure created by disciplined bowling left UP Warriorz with little chance of recovery.

