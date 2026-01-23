Yuva Kshamata Sports Conclave Highlights Sports As Key To Nation-Building |

Mumbai: Yuva Kshamata Sports Conclave, organised by the Young Leaders' Forum of IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was held at the Taj Land's End, Bandra, here on Thursday.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya addressed the gathering via video conference at the inaugural session and stressed on the importance of sports.

“Sports is more than competition; it is a catalyst that shapes character, strengthens leadership, and fuels national progress. When young athletes commit themselves to discipline and integrity, they help build a nation that is confident, resilient, and ready to lead the world.”

“India is rapidly moving towards becoming a developed nation, and in this transformative journey, sports are not just about competition but a true source of national strength. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, sports have, for the first time, been placed at the forefront of national priorities, reinforcing the belief that a sports-loving nation becomes more confident, disciplined, and energetic," Mandaviya added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Diana Edulji, former Captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team, highlighted the importance of leadership, governance and grassroots development in sports and emphasized the need for more tournaments and better training opportunities for women in cricket and other sports.

Jalaj Dani, Co-promoter, Dani Sports Foundation highlighted the ‘Sports builds citizen’ and forums like the Yuva Kshamats Sports Conclave serve a useful purpose in shaping India’s sporting future. He further mentioned that corporate India should shift from sponsorships to partnerships and discussed the need for a mind shift with families embracing sports as an essential part of education and growth. Mr. Dani reiterated the importance of sports as a necessity for a rising nation.

Niraj Bajaj, Past President, IMC and Chairman, Bajaj Auto, stated in his keynote video address that, “Champions are not created by perfect circumstances but by inner inspiration. With discipline, hard work, focus, and passion, anyone can rise because true strength is the ability to get up and keep moving forward. Sport makes us better human beings. On the field, there is no caste, no background, no rich or poor, only hard work, discipline, and the spirit to rise again. These lessons shape a person's entire personal and professional life.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sunita Ramnathkar, President, IMC said “Sports are not merely a competition, but a powerful instrument of nation-building, youth development, and social transformation. When athletes, innovators, educators, and leaders come together with a shared commitment, they shape not just the future of sports but the future of the nation itself.”

The session also featured a traditional Mallakhamb performance and the unveiling of a knowledge paper on reviving and promoting indigenous sports in India. The inaugural session marked a decisive step towards positioning sports as a cornerstone of India’s youth development and nation-building agenda.

The Sports Conclave featured panel discussions encompassing compelling themes such as sports psychology, health and mental fitness; education and career pathways in sports; artificial intelligence, start-ups and the business of sports; and the rise of new-age sports alongside the revival of traditional Indian games-reflecting the expanding scope of sport as both an industry and a cultural force