 Pune: Former Indian Captain Rohit Sharma To Be Conferred Honorary Doctorate By Ajeenkya DY Patil University
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Former Indian Captain Rohit Sharma To Be Conferred Honorary Doctorate By Ajeenkya DY Patil University

Pune: Former Indian Captain Rohit Sharma To Be Conferred Honorary Doctorate By Ajeenkya DY Patil University

Former India captain Rohit Sharma will be awarded an Honorary Doctorate (D.Litt.) by Ajeenkya DY Patil University during its 10th Convocation in Pune. The honor recognizes his unparalleled contribution and leadership in cricket. At 38, Rohit has retired from Test and T20 formats but continues in ODIs. The event will also celebrate other visionaries contributing to society.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 03:04 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma | File Pic

Pune: Former India captain Rohit Sharma will be conferred with the Honorary Doctorate (D.Litt.) by the Ajeenkya DY Patil University (ADYPU) during its Convocation Ceremony here on Saturday for his "unparalleled contribution" and "exemplary leadership" in cricket.

The university announced on Wednesday that its landmark 10th Convocation Ceremony will be a star-studded affair, featuring Rohit as a key highlight of the event.

"While fans know him as the 'Hitman' of cricket, the convocation marks a different kind of milestone for Rohit Sharma," the University said.

Read Also
Shocking Scenes! Rohit Sharma Stunned As Woman Breaches Security & Grabs His Hand To Seek Help For...
article-image

"Presided over by the University's President and Chancellor, Dr. Ajeenkya D Y Patil, the ceremony will see Rohit being honored for his unparalleled contribution to sports and his exemplary leadership on the world stage.

FPJ Shorts
Ujjivan SFB Net Profit Jumps To ₹186 Crore In Q3, Revenue Grows 10% YoY To ₹1,752 Crore
Ujjivan SFB Net Profit Jumps To ₹186 Crore In Q3, Revenue Grows 10% YoY To ₹1,752 Crore
Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Confirmed To Launch In India On January 29: What To Expect
Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Confirmed To Launch In India On January 29: What To Expect
Social Media Ban For Children Under-16 In Andhra Pradesh Soon? Here's What Minister Nara Lokesh Said
Social Media Ban For Children Under-16 In Andhra Pradesh Soon? Here's What Minister Nara Lokesh Said
Watch: Locals Rush To Rescue 2 IAF Pilots After Emergency Landing In Prayagraj Pond
Watch: Locals Rush To Rescue 2 IAF Pilots After Emergency Landing In Prayagraj Pond

"By bestowing this Honorary Doctorate, ADYPU recognizes the values of resilience and strategy that he represents-qualities that resonate deeply with the graduating class of 2026." The 38-year-old Rohit has retired from Test and T20 cricket, though he continues to play ODIs.

The convocation will also honour a diverse group of visionaries who have made profound contributions to society.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Latur: Man Pees Outside Former Minister Sanjay Bansode's Office Over Denial Of Zilla Parishad Ticket...
Latur: Man Pees Outside Former Minister Sanjay Bansode's Office Over Denial Of Zilla Parishad Ticket...
Maharashtra Politics: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar-led NCP & NCP (SP) Join Forces For Pune Zilla Parishad...
Maharashtra Politics: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar-led NCP & NCP (SP) Join Forces For Pune Zilla Parishad...
Pune: Former Indian Captain Rohit Sharma To Be Conferred Honorary Doctorate By Ajeenkya DY Patil...
Pune: Former Indian Captain Rohit Sharma To Be Conferred Honorary Doctorate By Ajeenkya DY Patil...
BJP To Dominate Nashik Civic Body's Standing Committee With 10 Of 16 Seats
BJP To Dominate Nashik Civic Body's Standing Committee With 10 Of 16 Seats
Pune: Garage Owner Arrested With 1 kg Mephedrone Worth ₹2 Crore; Police Probe Drug Links
Pune: Garage Owner Arrested With 1 kg Mephedrone Worth ₹2 Crore; Police Probe Drug Links