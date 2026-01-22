IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I Match Preview: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming, Venue And Playing XIs | X

Raipur, January 22: India and New Zealand will lock horns once again in the second T20I of the New Zealand tour of India 2026 on Friday (January 23) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. India will be looking to extend the 1-0 lead and New Zealand will try to level the series 1-1 with a win in the second T20I.

The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST, with India aiming to continue their strong momentum after a dominant performance in the opening game. With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 approaching, both teams will be keen to test combinations, adapt to conditions and fine-tune their plans under lights in Raipur.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Match Details

Match: India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I

Date: January 23, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming will also be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website, allowing viewers to follow the action on mobile and desktop platforms.

Match Preview

India will once again rely on their explosive batting line-up led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, with Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh and Hardik Pandya providing power at different stages of the innings.

The bowling attack, featuring Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy gives the hosts a strong edge in home conditions.

New Zealand, led by Mitchell Santner, will look for an improved performance, especially from their bowlers. Batters like Glenn Phillips, Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell will need to step up to challenge India's well-rounded attack.

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan, Ravi Bishnoi.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi, Kristian Clarke.

With clear weather expected and a batting-friendly surface likely, the Raipur T20I promises another exciting contest under the lights.