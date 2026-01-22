 IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I Pitch And Weather Report: Raipur Set For Batting-Friendly Night With Dew Factor In Play
The Men In Blue will be full of confident as they lead 1-0 in the series. However, the pitch and weather conditions at the venue are expected to play a key role.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 11:31 PM IST
Raipur, January 22: Team India is gearing up to face New Zealand in the second T20I of the IND Vs NZ 5-match T20 series on Friday at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The Men In Blue will be full of confident as they lead 1-0 in the series. However, the pitch and weather conditions at the venue are expected to play a key role.

There are reports that the surface is good for batting, with even bounce and value for shots. However, the evening dew might make the bowling difficult, especially for spinners in the later part of the game.

With clear skies, no rain forecast and temperatures ranging between 20-25 degrees Celsius, both the teams will prefer chasing, as the grip over the ball and the control might reduce under the lights.

Pitch at a Glance

- Only the second men’s T20I at this venue

- Earlier match here saw spinners succeed, but batting has become more aggressive since then

- Flat surface could suit India’s power-packed top order

- Dew may neutralise spin later in the game

Weather Update

- Clear sky, no rain threat

- Evening temperature: 20-25 degrees Celsius

- Humidity: 35–44%

- Dew expected in the second innings

Match Context

India dominated the first T20I with big knocks from Abhishek Sharma and Rinku Singh and will look to continue their current form for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 which will be held in India and Sri Lanka next month. New Zealand's bowlers, who struggled earlier, will hope the Raipur conditions help them bounce back.

