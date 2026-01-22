Casemiro To Leave Manchester United This Summer After Four Seasons At Old Trafford; Midfielder Shares Emotional Post

Casemiro To Leave Manchester United This Summer After Four Seasons At Old Trafford | X

Manchester, January 22: Manchester United midfielder Casemiro will leave the club this summer when his contract expires, bringing an end to a successful four-year spell at Old Trafford. The Brazilian star, who joined United in August 2022, has been one of the club's most influential players in recent seasons, making 146 appearances and scoring 21 goals while playing a key role in major trophy wins.

Casemiro quickly became a fan favourite after arriving from Real Madrid, known for his tough tackling, leadership and ability to deliver in big moments. He was instrumental in United's 2023 Carabao Cup triumph, scoring a crucial header in the final against Newcastle United and added another trophy with the FA Cup win in 2024. A serial winner and Brazil's captain, the 33-year-old brought experience and winning mentality to the squad.

United have confirmed that fans will get the chance to celebrate Casemiro's contributions during the club's final home game of the season against Nottingham Forest, where he is expected to receive a special farewell.

Speaking about his upcoming departure, Casemiro said, "I will carry Manchester United with me throughout my entire life. From the first day that I walked out at this beautiful stadium, I felt the passion of Old Trafford and the love that I now share with our supporters for this special club."

He added that his focus remains fully on the team for the rest of the season.

"It is not time to say goodbye; there are many more memories to create during the next four months. We still have a lot to fight for together."

In a separate emotional message, Casemiro reflected on the moment, "Knowing when stages come to an end. Knowing when to say goodbye when you feel that you will be remembered and respected forever. Four months to give my all for this badge and for our goal. Eternal respect and affection for Manchester United and its wonderful fans. Forever Red Devil."

As the season enters its final stretch, Casemiro will look to finish his United career on a strong note, leaving behind a legacy defined by leadership, trophies and unforgettable moments at Old Trafford.