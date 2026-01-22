 Casemiro To Leave Manchester United This Summer After Four Seasons At Old Trafford; Midfielder Shares Emotional Post
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsCasemiro To Leave Manchester United This Summer After Four Seasons At Old Trafford; Midfielder Shares Emotional Post

Casemiro To Leave Manchester United This Summer After Four Seasons At Old Trafford; Midfielder Shares Emotional Post

The Brazilian star, who joined United in August 2022, has been one of the club's most influential players in recent seasons, making 146 appearances and scoring 21 goals while playing a key role in major trophy wins.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 11:45 PM IST
article-image
Casemiro To Leave Manchester United This Summer After Four Seasons At Old Trafford | X

Manchester, January 22: Manchester United midfielder Casemiro will leave the club this summer when his contract expires, bringing an end to a successful four-year spell at Old Trafford. The Brazilian star, who joined United in August 2022, has been one of the club's most influential players in recent seasons, making 146 appearances and scoring 21 goals while playing a key role in major trophy wins.

Casemiro quickly became a fan favourite after arriving from Real Madrid, known for his tough tackling, leadership and ability to deliver in big moments. He was instrumental in United's 2023 Carabao Cup triumph, scoring a crucial header in the final against Newcastle United and added another trophy with the FA Cup win in 2024. A serial winner and Brazil's captain, the 33-year-old brought experience and winning mentality to the squad.

United have confirmed that fans will get the chance to celebrate Casemiro's contributions during the club's final home game of the season against Nottingham Forest, where he is expected to receive a special farewell.

Speaking about his upcoming departure, Casemiro said, "I will carry Manchester United with me throughout my entire life. From the first day that I walked out at this beautiful stadium, I felt the passion of Old Trafford and the love that I now share with our supporters for this special club."

FPJ Shorts
Know Top Women BJP Contenders For Mumbai Mayor’s Post As Race Begins
Know Top Women BJP Contenders For Mumbai Mayor’s Post As Race Begins
ICC T20 WC26: Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams BCCI, Says 'We Should Have Told ICC Of Not Playing With Bangladesh & Pakistan' - VIDEO
ICC T20 WC26: Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams BCCI, Says 'We Should Have Told ICC Of Not Playing With Bangladesh & Pakistan' - VIDEO
IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I Pitch And Weather Report: Raipur Set For Batting-Friendly Night With Dew Factor In Play
IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I Pitch And Weather Report: Raipur Set For Batting-Friendly Night With Dew Factor In Play
'Sajjan Kumar Acquittal Shocks Sikhs Worldwide': Shiromani Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Badal
'Sajjan Kumar Acquittal Shocks Sikhs Worldwide': Shiromani Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Badal

He added that his focus remains fully on the team for the rest of the season.

"It is not time to say goodbye; there are many more memories to create during the next four months. We still have a lot to fight for together."

In a separate emotional message, Casemiro reflected on the moment, "Knowing when stages come to an end. Knowing when to say goodbye when you feel that you will be remembered and respected forever. Four months to give my all for this badge and for our goal. Eternal respect and affection for Manchester United and its wonderful fans. Forever Red Devil."

Read Also
Who Is Michael Carrick? Manchester United Announce New Interim Manager After Ruben Amorim Exit
article-image

As the season enters its final stretch, Casemiro will look to finish his United career on a strong note, leaving behind a legacy defined by leadership, trophies and unforgettable moments at Old Trafford.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Casemiro To Leave Manchester United This Summer After Four Seasons At Old Trafford; Midfielder...
Casemiro To Leave Manchester United This Summer After Four Seasons At Old Trafford; Midfielder...
ICC T20 WC26: Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams BCCI, Says 'We Should Have Told ICC Of Not...
ICC T20 WC26: Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams BCCI, Says 'We Should Have Told ICC Of Not...
IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I Pitch And Weather Report: Raipur Set For Batting-Friendly Night With Dew Factor...
IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I Pitch And Weather Report: Raipur Set For Batting-Friendly Night With Dew Factor...
GG Vs UPW, WPL 2026 Match Report: Gujarat Giants Beat UP Warriorz By 45 Runs After Strong All-Round...
GG Vs UPW, WPL 2026 Match Report: Gujarat Giants Beat UP Warriorz By 45 Runs After Strong All-Round...
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 22, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 22, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...