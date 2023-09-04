Gautam Gambhir Middle Finger Row: Now Fans Heard Chanting 'Bharat Tere Tukde Honge' As Another Video Emerges; Watch

The Gautam Gambhir middle finger controversy has taken a new turn after the BJP MP claimed that he reacted after hearing anti-India slogans at the Pallekele Stadium on Monday.

BJP MP Gambhir was seen showing middle finger to fans who were chanting "Kohli, Kohli" as he walked past them.

He faced massive backlash on social media for his gesture after which Gambhir clarified that the video being circulated is not what actually happened.

Gambhir said he showed his middle finger to a few Pakistanis who were chanting anti-India slogans and negative things about Kashmir.

Gambhir's clarification

"The truth about the video that went viral is that if you raise anti-India slogans and speak about Kashmir then the person before you will obviously react and not smile and leave.

"There were 2-3 Pakistanis there who were speaking anti-India things and things on Kashmir. So, it was my natural reaction. I can't hear anything against my country. So, that was my reaction...

"I will not hear anything against my country. When you come to watch a sport or a match, support your own team. There is no need to do anything political in the stadium," the former India cricketer told reporters outside the Pallekele stadium where India is facing Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023.

Second video corroborates Gambhir's claims

While many accused Gambhir for covering up his mistake, now another video has emerged on social media which corroborates the former cricketer's version.

The latest video shows fans raising slogans of "Bharat tere tukde honge", after which Gambhir shows them his middle finger.

With both versions doing the rounds on social media, it has become nearly impossible to determine which is real and which one is fake.

