Gambhir backs Rahul to retain place in Team India despite repeated failures: 'Let's not single out one person'

KL Rahul's continuation in the Test team, despite his repeated failures, is proving to be one of the most curious cases in Indian cricket. Not many have survived the kind of failures that the man from Bengaluru has endured. Fewer have received such unwavering support from the who's who of Indian cricket, making for a fascinating watch.

Now, KL Rahul-captained IPL team Lucknow Super Giants' mentor and former India cricketer, Gautam Gambhir spoke in defence of

"One player should not be singled out. Every player knows that he is not doing well. No experts, social media, or broadcasters can tell a player if he doing well or not. Sometimes you need to back players who have talent. For example, Rohit Sharma is doing the same. Even when Rohit started his international career, he was a late bloomer and his initial record as compared to today, he is a big player now. And it's the right thing that he is backing KL, He is one game away from getting i from and we all know what kind of quality KL has and he has got runs in all formats. And India is 2-0 up and not the other way. So let's not signal out one person and look at the performance of the team," Gambhir told PTI.

Meanwhile, India captain Rohit Sharma acknowledged that there has been a lot of talk about KL Rahul's prolonged lean patch and that the batter needs to devise his own methods of scoring runs on slow turners.

With the young Shubman Gill waiting in the wings despite his golden run across formats, the pressure is increasing on Rahul, who averages less than 35 after 47 Tests, which is poor by any standards. "When you are playing on pitches like these, you need to find your methods of scoring runs," Rohit said about Rahul, whose sequence of scores in last seven innings read 22, 23, 10, 2, 20, 17 and 1.