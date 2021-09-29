Gaurs prevail over Blues; Overcome resilient Bengaluru FC, take on Sporting in Durand Cup final

Kolkata: FC Goa sealed a place in the final of the Durand Cup, overcoming a zealous young Bengaluru FC side on penalties. Naveen Kumar came up big once again in the penalty shootout, saving twice to help the Gaurs seal a place in the final, where they will face Mohammedan Sporting.

After the teams were locked 2-2 in regular time, the penalty was resorted, and Goa prevailed 7-6 in the sudden-death.

The match got off to a blistering start with Bengaluru FC scoring in the very first minute. An aggressive press saw young forward Siva Sakthi close down Naveen Kumar as the Gaurs looked to play out from the back.

Juan Ferrando’s men responded swiftly and were back on level terms within the next seven minutes. A short corner from Alberto Noguera found Muhammed Nemil in space on the left.

The youngster latched on to th opening to whip in a delightful cross which was glanced in by Devendra Murgaokar in the middle for his fifth of the tournament - taking him to the top of the goalscorers’ list.

After going close on a few occasions, FC Goa finally made the breakthrough in the 72nd minute as Redeem Tlang struck his first of the season.

The Gaurs’ hopes, though, were dashed late as the young Bengaluru FC side showed some real grit to storm back into the contest with an 83rd minute equaliser.

It was Siva Sakthi, scoring his second of the game from close range, heading in a cross from the right to send the game into extra time.

FC Goa dominated proceedings in the 30 minutes of extra time but never could muster a real goal scoring opportunity against a defiant looking Bengaluru.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 11:18 PM IST