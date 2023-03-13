Gary Linekar set to return to Match of the Day program, BBC to conduct independent review on use of social media

Mike Egerton

Gary Linekar is set to return to the BBC after he was taken off air BBC's flagship football program, Match of the Day, following his criticism of the government over the controversial new asylum seeking policy.

Talks between the BBC and the presenter are said to be moving in the right direction after a weekend of scheduling disruptions, though not all issues have yet been fully resolved, the BBC has reported.

The corporation is expected to announce a review of its social media guidelines in the wake of the controversial suspension of the presenter, with some reports indicating Lineker may agree to be more careful about what he tweets.

In a statement announcing the arrangement, Director General Tim Davie acknowledged that current guidelines contain grey areas.

Davie further said the Match of the Day presenter is a valued part of the BBC, and he looks forward to his return.

Linekar has said he is happy they have found a way forward, adding, "I support this review and look forward to getting back on air.

How did Linekar's Tweet disrupt the BBC's match day program?

Following his removal off air, Linkear's colleagues and fellow pundits that appeared on the Match of the Day program pulled out of last weekend's show. The likes of Ian Wright, Alan Shearer, Alex Scott, etc all withdrew in solidarity with the former England striker.

What did Linekar say in the Tweet?

On march 7 Suella Braverman, the UK Home Secretary, appeared in a video titled "Enough is enough" that was tweeted by the Home Office account on March 7. The boats must be stopped.' Braverman was describing a new immigration bill that the Conservative government is attempting to push through parliament — a bill aimed at reducing the number of refugees entering the country via small boats that cross the English Channel from mainland Europe



Lineker retweeted the video, writing: "Good heavens, this is beyond awful."

The bigger controversy, however, was sparked by a subsequent tweet. In response to a now-deleted tweet from another user who called him "out of order", Lineker said the government's new immigration policy was "immeasurably cruel" and "directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s". The most outrage was caused by the reference to Germany, which was taken over by Adolf Hitler's Nazi Party in 1933.

Many people criticised him for making the link between the two. Braverman told ITV that Lineker's remark was "irresponsible." Other ministers criticised Lineker for displaying what they considered a lack of impartiality, something for which the BBC has strict guidelines.

