 Watch: Fiery Delhi boys Virat Kohli & Gautam Gambhir get into heated verbal altercation during RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 match
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWatch: Fiery Delhi boys Virat Kohli & Gautam Gambhir get into heated verbal altercation during RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 match

Watch: Fiery Delhi boys Virat Kohli & Gautam Gambhir get into heated verbal altercation during RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 match

Things heated up as the players went to shake hands after the game. Virat Kohli was seen yanking LSG coach Gautam Gambhir's hand, and the two then got into a verbal altercation.

Joshua GeorgeUpdated: Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 12:29 AM IST
article-image

Old foes and temperamental Delhi boys, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir got into a verbal altercation after Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Read Also
'Virat Kohli is someone who always wanted to push barriers for himself': Sanjay Bangar highlights...
article-image

Old foes and fiery characters at each others throats

During Lucknow's chase of Bangalore's modest target of 127 runs Kohli was seen gesturing to the crowd to raise the decibel inside the stadium as RCB was leaning towards victory with LSG regularly losing wickets.

After the game, Kohli took aim at old foe Gautam Gambhir by telling the crowd he would never ask them to shut up. This was in response to Gautam Gambhir's gesture at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where he held his finger to his lip, asking the RCB fans to remain silent after Lucknow's one-wicket win over Bangalore.

Read Also
'Thought Kohli would lead side': Ravi Shastri's admission following Rohit Sharma's injury during...
article-image
Read Also
Virat Kohli wishes his 'everything' Anushka Sharma with a mushy birthday post: 'Love you through...
article-image

In each other's faces

Things heated up as the players went to shake hands after the game. Virat Kohli was seen talking to Kyle Mayers when Gambhir came and pulled Mayers away, and this sprung chaos as the two then got into a verbal altercation. The duo had to be separated as things began to tense up.

This is not the first time the two have gotten into a fight. In 2013, Virat, then captain of RCB, had a verbal spat with his then-India teammate Gautam Gambhir during the game. The two are known for their aggressive style of play and tend to leave it all on the field.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Fiery Delhi boys Virat Kohli & Gautam Gambhir get into heated verbal altercation during RCB...

Watch: Fiery Delhi boys Virat Kohli & Gautam Gambhir get into heated verbal altercation during RCB...

BCCI initiates back up plan amid fears of Asia Cup being cancelled, plans five-nation tournament:...

BCCI initiates back up plan amid fears of Asia Cup being cancelled, plans five-nation tournament:...

LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers seal the deal in...

LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers seal the deal in...

AIFF League Committee meets via video conferencing, identifies three-tier bidding for expanding...

AIFF League Committee meets via video conferencing, identifies three-tier bidding for expanding...

WFI sexual harassment case: Navjot Singh Sidhu joins wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, questions delay in...

WFI sexual harassment case: Navjot Singh Sidhu joins wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, questions delay in...