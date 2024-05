G D Birla Memorial Masters Badminton: Bombay Gym's Rajesh D’Souza and Shailesh Daga Advance To Semis

Badminton racquet and shuttle cock | Credits: Google

The pairing of Rajesh D’Souza and Shailesh Daga from Bombay Gym, seeded second, defeated Ajit Bhide and Chandrashekhar Pitre 30-11 in the Men’s Combination 110+ quarter-finals to set up a last four clash with Gym mates Gautam Ashra and Gautam Lad in the G D Birla Memorial Masters Badminton Tournament, organized by Badminton 45, managed by Badminton Gurukul and hosted by Bombay Gymkhana.

Ashra and Lad were stretched till the final rally before getting the better of Sachin Mehta and Yogesh Sanghvi 30-28.

The other semi-final will pit Country Club’s Kaushik Kamdar and Pankaj Gandhi against Andheri Recreation Club’s Abhay Naik and Anoopkumar Shukla. While Kamdar and Gandhi beat Basil Jacob and Savio Lamb 30-12, Naik and Shukla got the better of Maneck Daruwala and Radharamanan Panicker 30-19.

The Professional Singles quarter-finals saw Shubham More scoring an upset 30-22 victory over second-seed Premal Mankar, even while the other seeded players cruised into the last four.

Results:

Men’s Combination 110+ QF: Rajesh D’souza/Shailesh Daga[2] Ajit Bhide/Chandrashekhar Pitre - (30-11); Kaushik Kamdar/Pankaj Gandhi bt Basil Jacob/Savio Lamb - (30-12); Gautam Ashra/Gautam Laud Bt Sachin Mehta/Yogesh Sanghvi - (30-28); Abhay Naik/Anoopkumar Shukla bt Maneck Daruwala/Radharamanan Panicker - (30-19).

Women’s Combination 75+ QF: Kiran Shete/Shweta Thakur bt Nilakshi Bhatnagar/Preeti Gopalkrishnan (30-24); Preet Kaur/Priya Ambekar[2] bt Poornima Toprani/Shruti Joshi - (30-22); Namita Mehta/Smita Salgaonkar bt Farogh Mukadam/Tejasvi Pilankar (W.O).

Men’s Combination 85+ QF: Raveesh Mohan/Sushant Shetty[2] bt Kaushik Vartak/Vishal Manchanda - (30-24); Deepak Jaitly/Mangirish Palekar[1] bt Nikhil Mansukhani/Tushar Jhaveri - (30-18); Amey Joshi/P M Balakrishna bt George Koshy/Ramakrishnan R - (30-15); Abhidnya Sawant/Rajesh Bhanushali bt Sandeep Mohan/Vijesh Nair - (30-24).

Professional Singles QF: Manoj Nachanekar[1] bt Ananda Maskar[7] – (30-16); Shubham More bt Premal Mankar[2] – (30-22); Rajan Samant[4] bt Akshay Kanchawade – (30-12); Chetan Bandarkar[3] bt Rahul Singh[5] – (30-26).

Professional Doubles QF: Chetan Bandarkar/Rajan Samant[1] bt Santosh Pawar/Shailesh Joshi - (30-12); Ananda Maskar/Shubham More[4] bt Aatish Ravindra Annapurne/Ajay Mali[6] - (30-22); Pranita Bane/Premal Mankar[3] btBharat Ganke/Kalpesh Padekar[5] - (30-24); Manoj Nachanekar+Rahul Bhuwad[2] Rajesh Jadhav+Ravi Annapurne - (30-18).