 Funny Video: Embarrassed Rajeev Shukla Keeps Fork Down After Getting Caught Eating Fruit On Live TV
The senior cricket administrator was eating a piece of papaya when the giant screen at the Green Park Stadium zoomed in on him.

Rohan SenUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 07:14 PM IST
A funny moment took place on the fourth day of the Kanpur Test between India and Bangladesh when BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla was caught eating fruits on live television.

Realising that he was on tv, Shukla quickly kept his fork down after taking a big bite of the fruit and pretended as if nothing happened with food still inside his mouth but he made sure not to chew it till the time the cameraman stopped focussing on him.

He even gestured to a catering staff member who came in front of him to move away, as if to indicate that he was engrossed in watching the match and not on his plate of fruits.

Netizens quickly found a clip of the embarrassing moment for Shukla and posted it on social media.

India inching closer to victory in Kanpur

India meanwhile, gained the upper hand in the Test on Monday despite two days getting washed out due to rain and wet outfield in Kanpur.

The hosts reduced Bangladesh to 26 for 2 after taking a first-innings lead of 52 runs as 18 wickets fell in the day. The visitors were earlier bowled out for 233 in the second session after which India raced to 285 for 9 before declaring their innings with 11 overs left in the day's play.

