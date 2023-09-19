From Shikhar Dhawan To Virender Sehwag: Cricketing Fraternity Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

With one of India's biggest festivals in Ganesh Chaturthi making its presence this year, the cricketing fraternity are also celebrating it with joy. The likes of Virender Sehwag, Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan, and Yuvraj Singh took to their social media handles and wished the entire world and posted pictures of their celebrations.
The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is handsomely celebrated in the financial capital of India, Mumbai. In one of the recent news, Mumbai welcomed its richest idol of Lord Ganesha, adorned with a whopping 69 KG of Gold and 336 kg of silver. The staggering idol is situated at the Gaud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Seva Mandal in Matunga and is prized at over 300 crore.
Lord Ganesha, said to be the remover of the obstacles, is the off spring of Lord Shiva. It is also said that the elephant head of Lord Ganesha symbolizes wisdom, understanding and a distinct intellect one needs to have to claim perfection in life. With the 2023 World Cup approaching, several cricketers could be praying that the Indian team's ICC title drought ends this year by bringing the elusive trophy home.
Here's how the cricketing fraternity is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi:
As far as India's on-field exploits go, they recently won the Asia Cup 2023, beating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the final. Their next assignment is against Australia in a three-match ODI series, starting on September 22nd in Mohali.