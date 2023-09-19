From Shikhar Dhawan To Virender Sehwag: Cricketing Fraternity Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

Shikhar Dhawan. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

With one of India's biggest festivals in Ganesh Chaturthi making its presence this year, the cricketing fraternity are also celebrating it with joy. The likes of Virender Sehwag, Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan, and Yuvraj Singh took to their social media handles and wished the entire world and posted pictures of their celebrations.

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is handsomely celebrated in the financial capital of India, Mumbai. In one of the recent news, Mumbai welcomed its richest idol of Lord Ganesha, adorned with a whopping 69 KG of Gold and 336 kg of silver. The staggering idol is situated at the Gaud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Seva Mandal in Matunga and is prized at over 300 crore.

Lord Ganesha, said to be the remover of the obstacles, is the off spring of Lord Shiva. It is also said that the elephant head of Lord Ganesha symbolizes wisdom, understanding and a distinct intellect one needs to have to claim perfection in life. With the 2023 World Cup approaching, several cricketers could be praying that the Indian team's ICC title drought ends this year by bringing the elusive trophy home.

Here's how the cricketing fraternity is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi:

My warm wishes on the occasion of SwarnaGauri and Ganesh Chaturthi 🙏 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) September 18, 2023

On this auspicious occasion, may भगवान Ganesh bestow upon us boundless happiness and success. Wishing everyone a prosperous Ganesh Chaturthi filled with blessings. #HappyGaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/3Q1PwvBo5t — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) September 19, 2023

𝐆𝐚𝐧𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢 𝐁𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐲𝐚! Rejoice in the festivity! Sending warm wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone 🙏 — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) September 19, 2023

#HappyGaneshChaturthi to everyone! Let's welcome Lord Ganesha with open hearts, embracing new beginnings, prosperity, and wisdom. May he remove obstacles and fill our lives with joy and harmony. This year, let's celebrate responsibly with eco-friendly practices. Wishing you a… pic.twitter.com/BJbqjmi0Zn — Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 19, 2023

Wishing everyone a joyous and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi! May Lord Ganesha fill your lives with prosperity, wisdom, and happiness. 🙏 #GaneshChaturthi #GanpatiBappaMorya pic.twitter.com/08DSwZqIgs — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) September 19, 2023

यतो बुद्धिरज्ञाननाशो मुमुक्षोः यतः सम्पदो भक्तसन्तोषिकाः स्युः।

यतो विघ्ननाशो यतः कार्यसिद्धिः सदा तं गणेशं नमामो भजामः।।



श्री गणेश चतुर्थी की सबको ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं। आप सबका जीवन आनंदमय हो, ज्ञान , सम्मान और समृद्धि सदैव आप के साथ हो, यह मेरी प्रार्थना है। pic.twitter.com/oC295AJ7tt — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 19, 2023

As we welcome Lord Ganesha into our homes and hearts, may he bless you with love, peace, and endless joy. #HappyGaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/blRGNkrfJW — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 19, 2023

Ganpati Bappa Morya, Mangal Moorti Morya #GaneshChaturthi



May Lord Ganesha bless you 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/YbIqR0QBgO — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 19, 2023

Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

May Lord Ganesha bring us immense happiness and prosperity 😇

गणपती बाप्पा मोरया! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ER9Fb8cneY — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) September 19, 2023

May the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha bring you strength, courage, and wisdom to overcome all challenges in life.



Happy #GaneshChaturthi



Ganpati Bappa Morya! pic.twitter.com/vnZnCdLVBf — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) September 18, 2023

आप सभी को गणेश चतुर्थी की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं 🙏



May Lord Ganesha bless our homes with love, prosperity, and good fortune.



गणपति बप्पा मोरया! 🙏 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 19, 2023

As far as India's on-field exploits go, they recently won the Asia Cup 2023, beating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the final. Their next assignment is against Australia in a three-match ODI series, starting on September 22nd in Mohali.