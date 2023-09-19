'Apt Occasion For Me To Share It': Yuvraj Singh Thanks Renowned Artist For Sand Art Depicting Events From 2007 T20 World Cup Game Vs England (WATCH)

Yuvraj Singh smashed six sixes against England. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian middle-order batter Yuvraj Singh thanked renowned artist Christy Valiyaveettil via his official account on Instagram for making an amazing art picture depicting the unforgettable events of the 2007 T20 World Cup fixture against England. With the incident completing six years, Yuvraj believes it is the perfect time to share it.

On September 19th, 2007 at Kingsmead in Durban, the left-handed batter left England and Stuart Broad as he hammered 6 sixes in one over, carting the right-arm seamer to all parts of the ground. Yuvraj's 16-ball 59 left England chasing down 219, but their valiant effort still made them 18 runs short of the target.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the 41-year-old wrote:

"Thank you for this lovely sand art @christy_sandartist12 ❤️ even though you created this for my birthday, today is also an apt occasion for me to share it. #16Years #SixSixes."

India won the inaugural T20 World Cup by beating Pakistan in the final:

It's also worth remembering that India, under MS Dhoni, won the first T20 World Cup as they beat Shoaib Malik-led Pakistan in the final by 5 runs in the final in Johannesburg. Batting first, the Men in Blue made 157. However, Pakistan fell short despite Misbah-ul-Haq's heroics as the batter played a paddle scoop with 6 runs needed off 4 deliveries.

Yuvraj finished the tournament with 194 runs in 6 matches at a healthy strike rate of 194.73.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)