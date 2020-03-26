From rope extensions to cooking, here's how Rafael Nadal is passing his time in quarantine

World's No. 2 in Tennis, Rafael Nadal has been making the most of his time at home in Spain during lockdown due to the coronavirus which has claimed over 21,000 lives worldwide.
While the death toll has risen to 3,647 in Spain, Nadal is staying indoors and trying his hands at different activities. Nadal is also maintaining his fitness as the star uploaded pictures of him working out at home.The
In the pictures, Nadal is doing the rope extension workout which is mostly used for shoulders, chest and arms.
In another set of pictures, Nadal, with a patchy beard, was trying his hands at cooking.
On March 9, the BNB Paribas Open 2020 which was slated to be played Indian Wells, California was postponed due to the pandemic coronavirus which has laid waste to all the sporting events across the world.
"You probably all heard the news. Indian Wells cancelled. We are here and still deciding what’s next. So sad for all that is happening around the world with this situation. Hopefully soon solutions from the authorities. Stay all well and safe," Nadal wrote.