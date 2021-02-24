From Barack Obama to Mike Tyson - News of Tiger Woods' car crash evokes concern and prayers for speedy recovery

Ace golfer Tiger Woods was seriously injured on Tuesday after his car crashed into a median and rolled over, ending up crumpled near a steep road in suburban Los Angeles. While reports said that the golfer was "lucky to be alive, he is nonetheless in a bad way. According to reports, Woods has suffered a shattered ankle and had two leg fractures including a compound one.

No other cars were involved. The 45-year-old was alert and able to communicate as firefighters pried open the front windshield to get him out. As per a statement released by the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, he had to be extricated from the wreck using the "jaws of life". Woods has been hospitalised, and later reports indicated that the sports icon had undergone leg surgery.

Wood's illustrious career has in recent years been plagued by a series of back and knee injuries, and many fear that the recent accident could become yet another setback. The accident comes at a time when the golfer was recovering from a December 23 surgery on his lower back. It was his fifth back surgery and first since his lower spine was fused in April 2017.

He had last played on December 20 in the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, an unofficial event where players are paired with parents or children. He had played with his son Charlie.

News of his accident has become a major topic of discussion online, with many taking to the micro-blogging platform to pray for his speedy recovery. Many including former US President Barack Obama referred to him as the "GOAT of golf".

"Sending my prayers to Tiger Woods and his family tonight—here’s to a speedy recovery for the GOAT of golf. If we’ve learned anything over the years, it’s to never count Tiger out," Obama tweeted.