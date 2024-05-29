From Amul To Nandini: Indian Brands' Presence To Dominate T20 World Cup 2024 In West Indies & USA

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is about to begin on June 2, and the teams taking part have already started arriving in the USA and West Indies for this showpiece event.

Observers have noted the presence of Indian sponsors on majority of the 20 teams' jerseys. From Amul to Dream 11, most of the tournament and team sponsors are from India.

Indian dairy brand Amul is sponsoring USA and South Africa, while Karnataka Milk Federation’s (KMF) Nandini supports Ireland and Scotland.

Additionally, HCL Tech has been Cricket Australia's official digital technology partner since 2019.

Rise of Indian Brands in International Cricket

Indian brands are increasingly sponsoring international cricket teams for various benefits, such as cost-effectiveness and clutter-free brand exposure opportunities.

In 2023, BCCI set a minimum price of Rs 350 crore for Team India's lead sponsorship rights. Dream11 acquired the jersey rights for Rs 358 crore.

Cost-Efficient Sponsorship Models

According to Moneycontrol, Karnataka’s Nandini secured sponsorship at just Rs 2.5 crore per team, making Indian team sponsorship approximately 196% higher than that of Scotland and Ireland.

Team India is in Group A with Pakistan, Ireland, and Canada, likely drawing significant viewership from Indian audiences when they face off against the men in blue.

Anticipated Audience Reach

Nandini anticipates that this T20 World Cup edition will attract over 850 million viewers, offering them a chance to showcase their brand and products globally.

"The World Cup is a significant brand-building opportunity, allowing us to promote our brand aggressively," said MK Jagadish, KMF managing director, as quoted by afaqs.

Maximising Global Presence

The ninth edition of the World Cup will be co-hosted by the West Indies and the USA. One of the main goals for brands partnering with international teams is to expand their global presence.

Brands are eager to capitalise on this opportunity for maximum exposure internationally, with a particular focus on the USA market.