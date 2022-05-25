e-Paper Get App

French Open tennis: Player out after testing positive for COVID-19

Associated PressUpdated:Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 10:53 PM IST
article-image

Czech player Marie Bouzkova has withdrawn from the French Open before her second-round match because she says she tested positive for COVID-19.

She is the first singles player to pull out of Roland Garros because of the coronavirus.

Bouzkova was supposed to face No. 31-seed Elise Mertens, who advanced to the third round.

Bouzkova wrote on Twitter that she hopes she "will start to feel better soon and get back on court."

Bouzkova is a 23-year-old who has never made it past the second round of a Grand Slam tournament in 13 appearances, including 10 losses in the first round.

