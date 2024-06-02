 French Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Kickoff Their Campaign With Win vs Orlando Luz-Marcelo Zormann
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsFrench Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Kickoff Their Campaign With Win vs Orlando Luz-Marcelo Zormann

French Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Kickoff Their Campaign With Win vs Orlando Luz-Marcelo Zormann

Indian-Australian pair won 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 against Brazilian duo of Orlando Luz and Marcelo Zormann in a thrilling opening round of the men's doubles at the French Open 2024

IANSUpdated: Sunday, June 02, 2024, 08:22 PM IST
article-image
Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden | Credits: Twitter

Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden got their French Open campaign underway with a hard-fought victory over the Brazilian duo of Orlando Luz and Marcelo Zormann. The second-seeded pair won 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 in a thrilling first-round clash.

Their Roland Garros journey began with a twist as their initial match was postponed due to rain, leading their opponents to withdraw. A subsequent encounter with an Indian-Austrian pair in the likes of Sumit Nagal and Sebastian Ofner fell through due to similar reasons. Finally, facing Luz and Zormann, Bopanna and Ebden displayed their experience.

The opening set saw them overcome a slow start, building a 4-1 lead before the Brazilians fought back. However, Bopanna and Ebden displayed their Grand Slam-winning pedigree, clinching the set 7-5. The second set was a tighter affair, with Ebden's double fault handing the advantage to the Brazilians, who won 4-6.

The deciding set showcased the Indo-Aussie pair's dominance. They combined well, securing crucial points after a shaky beginning. Despite a late fightback from Luz and Zormann, Bopanna and Ebden sealed the victory at 6-4.

Read Also
Italian Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden Suffer Second Round Exit
article-image

Bopanna will now turn his attention to mixed doubles, partnering with Veronika Kudermetova of Russia in their first-round match scheduled for late hours on Sunday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Would Love To Coach Indian Team': KKR Mentor Gautam Gambhir Finally Breaks Silence On His Future;...

'I Would Love To Coach Indian Team': KKR Mentor Gautam Gambhir Finally Breaks Silence On His Future;...

French Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Kickoff Their Campaign With Win vs Orlando Luz-Marcelo...

French Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Kickoff Their Campaign With Win vs Orlando Luz-Marcelo...

WI vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE: Rovman Powell-Led West Indies Win The Toss & Opt To Bowl First

WI vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE: Rovman Powell-Led West Indies Win The Toss & Opt To Bowl First

'Let's Not Spread Negativity Without Hearing Full Story': Nitish Reddy's Clarification After His...

'Let's Not Spread Negativity Without Hearing Full Story': Nitish Reddy's Clarification After His...

T20 WC 2024: Team India Not Happy With 'Soft & Spongy' New York Ground; Rahul Dravid Says Players...

T20 WC 2024: Team India Not Happy With 'Soft & Spongy' New York Ground; Rahul Dravid Says Players...