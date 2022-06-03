e-Paper Get App

French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev semifinals, When and Where to watch in India; Live on TV and online

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 03, 2022, 01:52 PM IST
article-image
Spain's Rafael Nadal |

Thirteen-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal will take on Alexander Zverev in the French Open 2022 semi-finals clash in Paris on Friday, June 3.

In a remarkable victory, Nadal has beaten World No.1 Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 to enter the semi-finals of the French Open on Wednesday.

Spaniard will be facing Germany's Alexander Zverev, who defeated Spanish teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals of the men's singles category on Tuesday.

When: June 3 (Friday)

Where to Watch: SONY TEN 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu)

Live Streaming: Sony Liv app

Timing: 6:15 pm onwards IST

