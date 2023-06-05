FPJ Fact Check: Is Virat Kohli Donating ₹30 Crore to Victims of Odisha Train Tragedy? Read Here

As the country comes to grips with the devastating Odisha train accident that saw three trains collide, resulting in the deaths of 275 people, news about Virat Kohli donating ₹ 30 crore to the victims surfaced on social media. A fact check by FPJ has determined that the news surfacing on social media is actually fake.

While the former Indian captain reacted to the unfortunate incident through a Tweet and offered his sympathies, there is no evidence of Kohli offering monetary help for the same.

Kohli wrote in his Tweet that he is praying for the families of the people who lost their lives in this incident and wishing for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"Saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured."

Kohli on conditions at The Oval

The Indian cricket team, heading into the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at The Oval, has faced limited preparation time due to the recently concluded 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Despite this, Indian captain Virat Kohli believes that both teams must swiftly adapt to the conditions at the neutral venue, heightening the intrigue surrounding the final encounter.

"You can't expect a certain type of condition when you go out and bat at the Oval. There is a need to adapt and adjust quickly. It's only a one-off match for both teams. The team that adapts better will prevail."This is the beauty of WTC, there are two teams at a neutral venue. And the beauty of it is to see how the two teams adapt."

