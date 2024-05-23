 FPJ Exclusive: ‘KKR Will Win It This Year’ - Ex-England Spinner Monty Panesar Picks His Favourite To Lift IPL 2024 Trophy
Ex-England cricketer Monty Panesar has backed the Kolkata Knight Riders to win IPL 2024.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Thursday, May 23, 2024, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
Kolkata Knight Riders. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former England spin bowler Monty Panesar has earmarked the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to win IPL 2024, thereby replicating the success they had in 2012 and 2014. The 42-year-old reflected that the two-time champions have all the bases covered and everything synchronized well enough to win the crown this year.

'My Mother Is Still Recovering In The Hospital': Rahmanullah Gurbaz's Revelation After KKR Reach IPL...
article-image

The Knight Riders made it to their 4th final after beating the SunRisers Hyderabad comprehensively by 8 wickets in Qualifier 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Shreyas Iyer's men also topped the league stage with 9 wins in 14 matches, with 2 of them resulting in a washout.

Speaking exclusively to FPJ, Panesar said KKR looks a well-rounded side and are primed to lift the trophy this year.

"I think KKR will win it this year. They’ve got everything spot on, with the leadership, the role of the senior players, youngsters coming through, the Indian fast bowlers’ development, and the mystery spinners. So, I believe that KKR will win it this year."

"The attitude and approach automatically changes" - Shreyas Iyer heaps praise on KKR co-owner SRK

Skipper Shreyas Iyer, who hit the winning runs against the SunRisers in Qualifier 1, attributed KKR's energetic attitude on the field to SRK lifting their spirits. He said in a video uploaded by IPL after the match:

"His presence itself gets that zest in that team environment and the attitude and approach automatically changes. I think it's the perception over here and you see when the boys came on the field and everyone wanted to chip in with their contributions and everyone delivered at the right time."

The Knight Riders have already won 2 out of 3 IPL finals, with their only loss coming in 2021.

