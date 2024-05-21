'Found The Right Timing For My Decision': Real Madrid Football Star Toni Kroos Set To Retire After Euro 2024

Toni Kroos | Credits: Toni Kroos Instagram

Real Madrid's iconic midfielder Toni Kroos is set to hang his boots after the conclusion of the upcoming Euro 2024.

Kroos will have his last dance on the football field for Germany in the UEFA Euro which will begin on June 15.

The 34-year-old earned plaudits for a decade during his time in Spain with Real Madrid. He will appear for the Los Blancos one last time in the UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund at the Wembley Stadium, London on June 1.

The German star has decided to not renew his contract with the Spanish Giants which will bring an end to his 10-year stay with the club.

The talismanic midfielder took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt message as he prepares to bring the curtains down on his illustrious career.

Toni Kroos's Statement

"July 17th, 2014 - the day of my presentation at Real Madrid, the day that changed my life. My life as a footballer - but especially as a person. It was the start of a new chapter at the biggest club in the world. After 10 years, at the end of the season, this chapter comes to an end.

I will never forget that insolent successful time! I would particularly like to thank everyone that welcomed me with an open heart and trusted me," Kroos said in his post on Instagram.

"But especially I would like to thank you, dear Madridistas, for your affection and your love from the first day until the last one. At the same time, this decision means that my career as an active footballer will end this summer after the Euro championship. As I have always said: Real Madrid is and will be my last club.

"I am happy and proud, that in my mind I found the right timing for my decision and that I could choose it by my own. My ambition was always to finish my career at the peak of my performance level. From now on there is only one leading thought: a por la 15!!! HALA MADRID Y NADA MAS!" Kroos concluded

Toni Kroos's career

n a career that saw him leave an everlasting impression in the world of football for Real Madrid, his accolades speak about his prowess.

He has won a whopping 21 trophies at Real Madrid since making a switch from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in 2014.

His remarkable tally includes four Champions Leagues and four La Liga titles. He still has the opportunity to add to his mouth-watering tally.

His last game for Madrid against Dortmund in this season's Champions League could see his club career end on a fairytale note.

Kroos has etched his name as the greatest player in Real's history. He has netted 28 goals and registered 98 assists in 463 appearances for the club across all competitions.

In the international circuit, Kroos was a part of the German team that won the 2014 World Cup. He had announced his international retirement after the Euro 2021. He went on to miss the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

But earlier this year he reversed his decision for the upcoming Euro 2024. Kroos will now look to end his international career on a high note in the upcoming marquee event.