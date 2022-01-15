e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Congress releases its first list of 86 candidates for Punjab assembly pollsPunjab Elections 2022: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi to contest from Chamkaur Sahib; former CM Amarinder Singh from Amritsar (East)
Advertisement

Sports

Updated on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 03:09 PM IST

Former Heavyweight champion Mike Tyson endorses crypto project that cares about ‘mental health of its investors’

FPJ Web Desk
Mike Tyson | Photo: Instagram

Mike Tyson | Photo: Instagram

Advertisement

Regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, Mike Tyson has taken a plunge into the world of digital assets and has become extremely popular in the crypto community. He has set sight on several NFTs and has partnered with quite a number of organisations.

One such NFT promotes the mental health of its investors.

55-year-old Mike Tyson dropped two videos on Instagram to make his fans aware of his latest activity.

“It’s nice to partner with a crypto project that cares about the mental health of its investors, as much as dream does. Which is why, of course, I wanted to be one of the first to get involved… Like I did and inspire others to dream as well of a mentally healthier and weighter crypto,” he said.

ALSO READ

Novak Djokovic will not give up, plans to fight deportation in court. Here’s all you need to know Novak Djokovic will not give up, plans to fight deportation in court. Here’s all you need to know
Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 03:09 PM IST
Advertisement