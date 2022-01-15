Former Heavyweight champion Mike Tyson endorses crypto project that cares about ‘mental health of its investors’

Regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, Mike Tyson has taken a plunge into the world of digital assets and has become extremely popular in the crypto community. He has set sight on several NFTs and has partnered with quite a number of organisations.

One such NFT promotes the mental health of its investors.

55-year-old Mike Tyson dropped two videos on Instagram to make his fans aware of his latest activity.

“It’s nice to partner with a crypto project that cares about the mental health of its investors, as much as dream does. Which is why, of course, I wanted to be one of the first to get involved… Like I did and inspire others to dream as well of a mentally healthier and weighter crypto,” he said.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 03:09 PM IST