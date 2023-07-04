BCCI Appoints Ajit Agarkar As Chief Selector of Indian Men's Team

Ajit Agarkar | Photo: ANI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday appointed former fast bowler Ajit Agarkar as the chairman of the selection committee for the men's national team.

Agarkar will succeed former India pacer Chetan Sharma at the top post.

"The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), consisting of Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape, interviewed applicants for the position of one selector in the Men's Selection Committee. The three-member CAC has unanimously recommended Mr Ajit Agarkar for the said position," the BCCI said in a statement.

Ajit Agarkar's career in numbers

The former India all-rounder represented the country in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs, and four T20Is, in addition to playing 110 first-class, 270 List A, and 62 T20 matches.

As a former fast bowler, he was part of India's victorious squad in the inaugural T20 World Cup held in South Africa in 2007. He still holds the record for the fastest half-century by an Indian batter in ODI, achieved with a 21-ball fifty against Zimbabwe in 2000.

He also held the record for being the fastest to reach 50 ODI wickets for nearly a decade, accomplishing the milestone in just 23 matches.

Coaching roles after India career

Following his playing career, he was appointed as the Chief Selector for the senior Mumbai Team and undertook coaching responsibilities with the Delhi Capitals.

"The committee further recommended Mr Agarkar for the role of Chairperson of the Men’s Selection Committee based on seniority (total number of Test matches)," the BCCI release added.

Men’s Selection Committee: Ajit Agarkar (Chairperson), Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola, Sridharan Sharath.

