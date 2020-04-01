Former American Tennis player Patrick McEnroe feeling fine after testing positive for coronavirus

Retired USA's tennis player Patrick McEnroe is feeling fine after testing positive for COVID-19, the player confirmed.

Patrick confirmed that he was in isolation for ten-to-eleven days as he had some minor symptoms.

The former USA's tennis player released a video on Twitter to give an update on his health.

"Hey everybody I am still down here in my basement, I have been here for 11 days as I started having minor symptoms back then. My test just came in and it has tested positive for coronavirus. It did come back positive, however, the good news is, I feel fine, the symptoms have passed. I feel 100 per cent," McEnroe said in the video.

"I am an example of someone that has been able to fight through it and I am doing absolutely fine," he added.