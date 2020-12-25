Football loses a great character; Sporting Clube de Goa Peter Vaz passes away

Panjim

Peter Vaz, President of Sporting Clube De Goa is no more, succumbs to COVID-19, in a hospital Bengaluru, on Thursday.

According to sources, Vaz, was under treatment for over a couple of days, and it deteriorated on Thursday evening and he passed away.

A man of great character. Your passion and vision for Goan football he has always been unparalleled. A great mentor and is responsible for the Goan football landscape, and a great visionary and promoter of Goan Football.

The owner of Sporting Clube de Goa owner Vaz, has been a tremendous contribution to Goan and Indian football.

It is built on the lines of Portuguese club Sporting CP and adopting a similar club crest. The club Cidade de Goa (City of Goa) was purchased by Vaz and renamed Sporting Clube de Goa in 1999

All India Football Federation has condoled the untimely demise of Peter Vaz, founder and chairman of Sporting Clube de Goa. Vaz died at the age of 53.

Vaz turned the Models Group into one of the leading business group of Goa, with diversified interests in construction, tourism, hospitality and sports.

Sporting Clube de Goa, fondly called as 'the Oranjes' by their supporters, won the GFA league in its inception year itself (1999-2000). Following that, they triumphed in the ONGC Super Cup in 2005, whereas reached the final of the Federation Cup thrice (2005, 2006 and 2014). The Oranjes finished as the runners-up of the National Football League in 2004-2005.

Kushal Das, General Secretary, AIFF described Vaz as a very capable football administrator whose passion for football was unparalleled.

"The AIFF fraternity is shocked to hear the unfortunate demise of Peter Vaz. He will be remembered for his dynamicity and contribution to the club and the Indian Football in his capacity as the chairman of Sporting Clube de Goa," Das stated.