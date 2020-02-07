Fit India Movement missing spokes and handle

The Fit India Movement has a 'Fitness Pledge' that reads...

“I promise to myself that I will devote time for physical activity and sports every day and I will encourage my family members and neighbours to be physically fit and make India a fit nation.”

The Central government also spends a good sum on promoting the movement. In the latest Budget, Rs 1,350 crore has been earmarked for setting up health and wellness centres under the National Rural Health Mission.

But when it comes to cycling, it seems as if state associations hardly give a damn!

This writer recently accompanied Nigel Smith, a veteran and an award-winning cycling coach from UK, who has spent the last five years training champions in Maharashtra. During the long drive to his training academy in the outskirts of Nashik, Smith frequently kept pointing out the serene country roads and explained how suitable the area was for cycling.

“Look at these roads!” He pointed out again. “How quite and open some of these country roads are. You can always race here. And for state associations, it doesn’t take a massive amount of organisation to police or to close the roads. It also doesn’t take a massive amount of infrastructure either,” Smith observed.

“So the state associations need to get more state-sponsored events out here.”

Cycling is one of the pillars of the Fit India Movement and its promotion should also be one of the CFI’s top priorities. And so, organising and funding such events should be the responsibility of the associations.

But let alone organising such events in numbers, according to Smith, the CFI doesn’t even allow its registered cyclists an opportunity to participate in many races.

“India are doing well in Asian juniors in track cycling despite lack of velodromes here. But the talent-pool is still significantly very small. Our boys are racing at the national level, but cannot participate in the local events here in Nashik that promote cycling.

“If they do, they get banned by the CFI for being a part of a tournament that is not affiliated with the parent body.”

Organising local events by independent bodies is surely no cakewalk, and as Smith indicated, some harsh introspection has to come from the CFI’s end to boost road cycling, which, in his words, is as sacred as ‘Test cricket’ to cricketers.

Because, unlike running events like marathons, where the organisers and sponsors can recover the banner cost, security fees and miscellaneous expenses through participation fees and publicity, cycling is an expensive sport, where only a few hundreds are likely to enrol for a race.

However, instead of encouraging local organisers, the CFI forces them to shell out more money, get affiliated with the parent body, then spend some more on security and other arrangements.

How will they promote cycling with such an approach? And what's in it for the sponsors, making them want to come back?

“So, I think the state associations need to put more thought to it. Bring on more races. Which will result in a bigger and a fitter pool of talent. The events will provide kids opportunities to showcase their abilities or to try cycling as a sport for the first time, where someone else can identify if the kid has potential.

“The kids who are new to the sport will find out how much harder they will have to train if they want to get to the next level. The kids that are winning will realise how much harder they have got to work to stay there. If every state were doing that, you could create a culture and develop the next champions,” says Smith.