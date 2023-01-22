FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: New Zealand knock out hosts India in crossover match to set up quarterfinal vs Belgium

New Zealand broke more than a billion hearts on Sunday as they defeated hosts India in the penalty shootout after the crossover match ended 3-3 in regular time to qualify for the quarterfinals of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 in Bhubaneshwar.

The visitors won 5-4 in the penalty shootout to set up a meeting with Belgium in the last-8 while the Men in Blue's wait for its second World Cup title, and first since 1975, continues.

A total of 18 shots were taken by the players from both sides in the shootout but it was the Black Sticks which held their nerves to win the sudden death.

New Zealand and Belgium will now lock horns in the quarterfinal at this venue on January 24.

