FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Nicolas Gonzalez, Joaquin Correa out of Argentina squad with injuries

HomeSportsFIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Nicolas Gonzalez, Joaquin Correa out of Argentina squad with injuries

AgenciesUpdated: Friday, November 18, 2022, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Doha: Argentina strikers Nicolás González and Joaquín Correa have been ruled out the World Cup because of injuries.

Gonzalez, who plays for Fiorentina, injured a muscle during a training session on Thursday and was replaced by Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa, the Argentine soccer federation said.

The federation also said Joaquín Correa was removed from the 26-man squad because of an specified injury. The Inter Milan player will be replaced by Atlanta United forward Thiago Almada.

Joaquín Correa scored one of the goals in the 5-0 victory over the United Arab Emirates in a friendly on Wednesday.

Almada, a 21-year-old forward, will be the first MLS player to represent Argentina in the World Cup, according to his club. Almada made his national team debut in a friendly against Honduras in September.

Argentina will face Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in their Group C opener and play the Netherlands four days later. The team's final group game will be against Poland on Nov. 30.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

