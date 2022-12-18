FIFA World Cup Final 2022: Kolkata tea lover's unique love for Messi

Shib Shankar Patra is one among thousands of die-hard Argentina fans in Kolkata and there’s nothing unusual about it. But then die-hard fans at times can be weird too and the 57-year-old Patra has that weird streak in him. Patra has painted the entire building in blue and white to show his support for Argentina along with Messi in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Messi led Argentina is all set to face France in the FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday. As Messi is all set to play his last World Cup match, many Indian fans have been praying for their idol to win this prestigious tournament.

Patra used his life savings to watch his idol Lionel Messi from the stands during the World Cup in Russia |

However, Patra, who is trying to garner enough savings from his modest earnings through a tea stall, harboured a dream to watch ‘The Albiceleste’ live from the stands in Russia, 2018 World Cup. But when a Kolkata-based travel agent informed him that his savings, a princely amount of Rs 60,000 is not enough to fund his World Cup trip (the travel agent gave him a budget of Rs 1.5 lakh), he decided the next best thing–paint his entire three-storied building in Argentina colours. Even in this World Cup, he has done the same thing.

Patra's three storeyed house painted in Argentina colours |

Apart from that, on the first day of the World Cup, the Patra family built a statue of Messi by spending 50 thousand rupees. Former Indian footballer Sangram Mukherjee was invited for the function. In addition, every year on June 24 (Messi's birthday), Patra family celebrates this day by cutting a cake weighing as much as Messi's age.

In 1986, the greatest player in the football world, Diego Maradona, lifted Argentina to the World Cup for the second time. Patra became a fan of Argentina. Later in 2005, when Messi started his international career, he bought a television set to watch him play.

Patra and his family have built a satue of the former Barcelona star |

The beautiful three-storied building in blue and white color, the flags placed on all sides of the road, a stormy crowd gathers in the North 24 Parganas district area where Patra lives. Due to his love for Messi, Patra is now invited to various events on his own.

In 2011, Messi came to India for the first time. At that time, Patra got a chance to watch Messi's game. Of course, they took advantage of it and reached the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata to enjoy the Argentina-Venezuela friendly match. Argentina beat Venezuela 1-0 thanks to Messi's goal in this match and gave the fans a gift they will remember for a lifetime.