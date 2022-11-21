FIFA World Cup 2022: Here's England’s playing XI against Iran, check out who starts

England coach Gareth Southgate is reportedly set to revert back to four defenders against Iran for their opening clash of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar on Monday.

Southgate has retained nine of the eleven, who started against Italy in last year's Euros final by adopting a 4-3-3 formation.

Harry Maguire returns

Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire is set to partner John Stones in the middle of defence with Kieran Trippier and Luke Shaw taking the roles of full backs.

In the midfield, Declan Rice will anchor the midfield with Chelsea’s Mason Mount and Dortmund's Jude Bellingham ahead of him.

Sterling to start

Raheem Sterling will play on the left-flank, while Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka might start ahead of Manchester City star Phil Foden.

Skipper Harry Kane will lead the attack while Jordan Pickford will start between the sticks.

England's playing XI

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

Defenders

Harry Maguire

John Stones

Kieran Trippier

Luke Shaw

Midfielders

Declan Rice

Mason Mount

Jude Bellingham

Forwards

Raheem Sterling

Bukayo Saka

Harry Kane

Iran (playing XI): Iran: Beiranvand, Moharrami, Pouraliganji, Cheshmi, Majid Hosseini, Mohammadi, Noorollahi, Karimi, Hajsafi, Jahanbakhsh, Taremi

Subs: Khalilzadeh, Ezatolahi, Ansarifard, Amiri, Niazmand, Kanaani, Ghoddos, Torabi, Gholizadeh, Azmoun, Abedzadeh, Rezaeian, Seyed Hosseini, Jalali