FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar calls for ban on beer being sold in stadiums, FIFA stunned

The Qatari royal family has asked FIFA to ban sale of alcohol at World Cup stadiums just days before the tournament kicks off on Sunday, November 20.

Budweiser is one of the FIFA’s biggest sponsors for the football extravaganza.

Breach of contract

According to a report in British portal, Mirror, the development has left the global governing body under pressure as the ban would mean breach of a multi-million dollar contract.

It remains unclear whether beer will be sold at stadiums. The only guaranteed place that will sell alcohol is fan parks.

Discussions are ongoing with the Qatari royal family calling for a total stadium ban on alcohol. If that does happen then FIFA could face a legal suit from Budweiser.

Looking for compromise

FIFA had already tried to find a compromise, moving Budweiser stands to areas where they were less visible after complaints from the country's rulers.

If the development comes into order, the only place in stadiums that would sell alcohol would be hospitality boxes, which start at $22,450 (INR 18 lakh) for one match.

