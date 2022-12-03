FIFA World Cup 2022: Patrice Evra revels in old foe Luis Suarez's misery

Luis Suarez couldn't hold back tears after Uruguay were dumped out the World Cup groups stage in Qatar on Friday.

The former Barcelona striker was at his theatrical best, and saved his best performace of the World Cup for the game against Ghana. Suarez set up both goals for Giorgian de Arrascaeta and was in confrontation with the referee on several occasions.

Hwang Hee-chan's last gasp 91st minute winner for South Korea against Portugal sent Suarez and Co home early.

While Suarez's team-mates were distraught at being dumped out , including Edinson Cavani punching the VAR monitor, the 36-year-old started sobbing after hearing news of Hwang's late winner for South Korea.

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra sure had no sympathy for his old foe.

Evra liked a post from Instagram account 433 of Suarez in tears at full-time.

Suarez was banned for eight matches and fined £40,000 by the FA in 2011 after being found guilty of racially abusing Evra while playing for Liverpool against Man United.

Evra liked a post from Instagram account 433 of Suarez in tears at full-time.

Suarez was banned for eight matches and fined £40,000 by the FA in 2011 after being found guilty of racially abusing Evra while playing for Liverpool against Man United.

Suarez was banned for eight games es and fined £40,000 by the FA in 2011 after being found guilty of racially abusing Evra while playing for Liverpool against Man United.

He then controversially refused to shake Evra's hand when he returned from his ban to add to the whole racism row