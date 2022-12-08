e-Paper Get App
FIFA World Cup 2022: Luis de la Fuente named as new coach of Spain national team following Luis Enrique's exit

FIFA World Cup 2022: Luis de la Fuente named as new coach of Spain national team following Luis Enrique's exit

Luis de la Fuente was with the U-21 team but now becomes the main man for the Spanish project ahead of Euro 2024

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 06:23 PM IST
article-image
Spain announce Luis de la Fuente as the new coach of the nationl team. Luis de la Fuente will takeover following the leaving of Luis Enrique who announced his departure following Spain's round of 16 exit to Morocco on penalties.

Luis de la Fuente was with the U-21 team but now becomes the main man for the Spanish project ahead of Euro 2024.

It was announced earlier that Luis Enrique would be stepping down as coach of the Spain national team

In a statement by the Spanish football federation, it was confirmed that the 52-year-old head coach would part ways with the national team just days after his side were knocked out of the competition in Qatar. The decision came after both parties agreed to not extend his current contract which expires at the end of the year. 

