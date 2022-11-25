FIFA World Cup 2022: Harry Kane sports £535k ultra luxurious rainbow watch, amid armband row

Kane's ultra luxurious watch wasn't noticed until an Instagram account called 'Insane Luxury Life' posted an image of the Tottenham forward |

England captain Harry Kane protested against FIFA's decion to stop team captains from wearing the OneLove band by sporting a rainbow studded Rolex Daytona watch worth £535,000.

Kane's ultra luxurious watch wasn't noticed until an Instagram account called 'Insane Luxury Life' posted an image of the Tottenham forward wearing it prior to the Iran game which England won 6-2.

The jewellery on the watch is "one of the most sought after pieces on the market".

The 18k rose-gold watch features 36 rainbow sapphires on the bezel, 56 diamonds on the case and 11 rainbow coloured sapphires as hour markers.

The opulent watch was first released in 2012 in 18k white gold and 18k yellow gold but didn't find my buyers in the market. The retail price of the watch is calimed to £112,231, but the current market price is a whopping £535,000.

The rainbow flag which is an international symbol of LGBT+ community has been banned from being promoted by the controversial World Cup host. Qatar has tried to censor rainbows throughout the tournament, despite promising not to do this.

A group of Wales fans had their rainbow bucket hats confiscated from them ahead of their game against the United States on Monday. While several others have been asked to remove their rainbow t-shirts before entering the stadium