e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsFIFA World Cup 2022: Chaos as ticketing app problem delays fans at England-Iran match

FIFA World Cup 2022: Chaos as ticketing app problem delays fans at England-Iran match

Hundreds of fans were lined up outside the Khalifa International Stadium less than an hour before the 4 p.m. kickoff in Doha.

AgenciesUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 07:22 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Doha: Problems with FIFA's mobile application for World Cup match tickets delayed fans from getting into the stadium to watch England play Iran on Monday in the second game of the tournament.

Hundreds of fans were lined up outside the Khalifa International Stadium less than an hour before the 4 p.m. kickoff in Doha.

"Some spectators are currently experiencing an issue with accessing their tickets," FIFA acknowledged.

Fans were advised to check the inbox of the email account they used to register with the FIFA ticketing app.

"In case fans cannot access their email accounts, the stadium's Ticket Resolution Point will be able to support," FIFA said.

Read Also
FIFA World Cup 2022: Iran players refuse to sing national anthem in protest against Khamenei’s...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

FIFA World Cup 2022: Iran players refuse to sing national anthem in protest against Khamenei’s...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Iran players refuse to sing national anthem in protest against Khamenei’s...

'Shame on you': Iranian women blast FIFA after football governing body shares video of fan wearing...

'Shame on you': Iranian women blast FIFA after football governing body shares video of fan wearing...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Here's England’s playing XI against Iran, check out who starts

FIFA World Cup 2022: Here's England’s playing XI against Iran, check out who starts

FIFA World Cup 2022: Harry Kane will not wear 'One Love' armband against Iran

FIFA World Cup 2022: Harry Kane will not wear 'One Love' armband against Iran

FIFA World Cup 2022: Barred from stadiums at home, Iran women travel to Qatar

FIFA World Cup 2022: Barred from stadiums at home, Iran women travel to Qatar