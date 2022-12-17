FIFA World Cup 2022: Broke but wont stop, 60,000 poverty stricken fans from Argentina descend upon Doha for Lionel Messi's final hurrah!

Despite the country being in an economic meltdown with an incredible 88% inflation, it wont stop a passionate blue and white Army from travelling to Qatar and support Lionel Messi's all conquering army.

With and average monthly wage of £320 a month and four in ten of the population living in poverty, citizens have been forced to work multiple jobs and close to 16 hours a day.

An astonishing 60,000 fans from Argentina have ploughed their way from the clutches of their poverty stricken country, flown 8,200 miles to descend on the Arab nation for one final hurrah!

As Messi brigade crowd the streets of Doha, it's quite certain thatr the Argentina fans in the 89,000-seat venue will outnumber the French by at least ten to one raising the decibel inside the stadium.

The only saving grace for the thousands of travelling fans is clinching the Holy Grail with Messi walking out into sunset a World Cup winner.

Argentina has spent more time in recession than almost any other nation since the 1950s and has had double-figure inflation for decades.

The Argentine peso has also lost 30 per cent of its value in recent months and lack of cash reserves, foreign investment and confidence in President Alberto Fernandez’s regime has sent inflation to that amazing rate of 88 per cent with predictions it will top 100 per cent in the New Year.