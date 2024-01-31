'Feeling Better Now': Mayank Agarwal Posts First Pictures From Agartala Hospital After Major Health Scare

India cricketer Mayank Agarwal informed his fans on social media about his well-being after he was rushed to the hospital in Agartala on Tuesday.

Agarwal fell sick on a Delhi-bound flight after feeling a burning sensation in his mouth and throat. He was admitted to the ILS hospital in Tripura where he spent the night in the ICU but is expected to be discharged soon.

"I am feeling better now. Gearing to comeback. Thank you for prayers, love and support, everyone!" Agarwal wrote as he tweeted a couple of pictures from his hospital bed.

Agarwal was in the north-eastern Indian state's capital city with the Karnataka Ranji Trophy team, which defeated Tripura by 29 runs in their Elite Group C clash on January 29.

What happened to Mayank on the flight?

The incident occurred the next evening when Agarwal was travelling from Agartala to Surat via New Delhi for Karnataka's fifth-round Ranji Trophy fixture against Railways starting on Friday. was deboarded from the flight and promptly taken to the hospital due to vomiting, while the rest of the Karnataka squad continued their journey.

"He was experiencing some oral irritation and swelling on his lips. After being assessed by the consultants of the hospital in emergency, he was admitted. For now, he's clinically stable and is being constantly clinically monitored," the hospital said in a release.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) is actively coordinating with officials from the Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) and the attending medical professionals.

Cricketer and his state team files police complaint

A written complaint on Agarwal's behalf has been filed by the Karnataka team manager, resulting in the registration of a case at the New Capital Complex Police Station in Agartala.

The cricketer is scheduled for further tests, and based on the results, a decision will be made regarding his potential return to Bengaluru in the next few days.

Unfortunately, this development all but rules him out of Karnataka's upcoming Ranji Trophy fixture.