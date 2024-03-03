‘Feeling Bad For Chahal’: Netizens TROLL Dhanashree Verma Over Viral Picture With Choreographer Pratik Utekar

Dhanashree Verma photo with Pratik Utekar went viral. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma has grabbed plenty of spotlight on social media after a picture with choreographer Pratik Utekar on Instagram went viral as the netizens raised their eyebrows on it. Pratik posted a picture with Dhanashree, writing the caption, "Finally realised we are neighbours hahahahaha @dhanashree9. Fighter of our show."

With both Pratik and Dhanashree's picture going viral, netizens have taken a jibe at the latter, as the comments on Instagram state. Nevertheless, the choreographer has disabled comments on the post now. The photo surfaced from the party organised by Farah Khan after the season 11 of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, with Chahal also present for the occasion.

Pratik Utekar, meanwhile, emerged triumphant in the Dance Deewane Juniors and Nach Baliye 2007.

Here's how the netizens have reacted to Dhanashree's photo with Pratik:

Arrange marriage is scary, what if she pic.twitter.com/l1KzvLFvXf — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) March 2, 2024

Ye to hona hi tha 😂

Yuzi Chahal and Dinesh Karthik suffering from the same disease 🤝💀#Dhanashree pic.twitter.com/ixz5erunrQ — Ankur Singh (@ImAnkur45) March 3, 2024

Feeling Bad for Chahal

Bhai vote hi mangta reh gya 😭

It's difficult to be a men 💔#Dhanashree pic.twitter.com/sgG8pjHkAC — AB 🚩 (@kingkohli18fan_) March 3, 2024

Dhanashree yeh to mera sirf best friend hea meanwhile yuzi bhai 😅 #Dhanashree #ParisFashionWeek pic.twitter.com/zNsUW9abrY — AHMED SAYS (@ahmed18_77) March 3, 2024

This is not okay absolutely not okay. If you are someone's wife you must know your responsibilities come first then your friends or whatever. Such women don't deserve love life. Shame on 👎 #Dhanashree #Chahal pic.twitter.com/sQarJ15jAZ — Saba ✨ (@soft_zephyr_) March 3, 2024

Yuzi Chahal and iyer after watching #Dhanashree 's insta post with her male bestfriend-🤣 pic.twitter.com/L6s4KzEoQi — Mitchell Starc (@Mistarc56) March 3, 2024

#Dhanashree to chahal : wo sirf best friend hai mera

Par yahi ladka hota to feminists ka Men are trash wala RR shuru ho gaya hota #Dhanashree #chahal pic.twitter.com/S2y9c0g8Lb — Sajid Hasan (@sajidakhtarul) March 3, 2024