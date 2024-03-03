 ‘Feeling Bad For Chahal’: Netizens TROLL Dhanashree Verma Over Viral Picture With Choreographer Pratik Utekar
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports‘Feeling Bad For Chahal’: Netizens TROLL Dhanashree Verma Over Viral Picture With Choreographer Pratik Utekar

‘Feeling Bad For Chahal’: Netizens TROLL Dhanashree Verma Over Viral Picture With Choreographer Pratik Utekar

Netizens have trolled Dhanashree Verma over viral picture of her with choreographer Pratik Utekar

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, March 03, 2024, 01:02 PM IST
article-image
Dhanashree Verma photo with Pratik Utekar went viral. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma has grabbed plenty of spotlight on social media after a picture with choreographer Pratik Utekar on Instagram went viral as the netizens raised their eyebrows on it. Pratik posted a picture with Dhanashree, writing the caption, "Finally realised we are neighbours hahahahaha @dhanashree9. Fighter of our show."

With both Pratik and Dhanashree's picture going viral, netizens have taken a jibe at the latter, as the comments on Instagram state. Nevertheless, the choreographer has disabled comments on the post now. The photo surfaced from the party organised by Farah Khan after the season 11 of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, with Chahal also present for the occasion.

Pratik Utekar, meanwhile, emerged triumphant in the Dance Deewane Juniors and Nach Baliye 2007.

Here's how the netizens have reacted to Dhanashree's photo with Pratik:

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Feeling Bad For Chahal’: Netizens TROLL Dhanashree Verma Over Viral Picture With Choreographer...

‘Feeling Bad For Chahal’: Netizens TROLL Dhanashree Verma Over Viral Picture With Choreographer...

'The Day He Retires I'm Definitely...' Pat Cummins' Huge Praise For Nathan Lyon After Off-Spinner's...

'The Day He Retires I'm Definitely...' Pat Cummins' Huge Praise For Nathan Lyon After Off-Spinner's...

Ex-Rajasthan Cricketer Rohit Sharma Dies At 40 Due To Liver Issues

Ex-Rajasthan Cricketer Rohit Sharma Dies At 40 Due To Liver Issues

WTC 2023-25 Points Table: Team India Jump To Top Spot After New Zealand's Defeat To Australia In...

WTC 2023-25 Points Table: Team India Jump To Top Spot After New Zealand's Defeat To Australia In...

Video: MS Dhoni Plays Dandiya With Wife Sakshi And Dwayne Bravo During Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding...

Video: MS Dhoni Plays Dandiya With Wife Sakshi And Dwayne Bravo During Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding...