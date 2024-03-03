‘Feeling Bad For Chahal’: Netizens TROLL Dhanashree Verma Over Viral Picture With Choreographer Pratik Utekar

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma has grabbed plenty of spotlight on social media after a picture with choreographer Pratik Utekar on Instagram went viral as the netizens raised their eyebrows on it. Pratik posted a picture with Dhanashree, writing the caption, "Finally realised we are neighbours hahahahaha @dhanashree9. Fighter of our show."
With both Pratik and Dhanashree's picture going viral, netizens have taken a jibe at the latter, as the comments on Instagram state. Nevertheless, the choreographer has disabled comments on the post now. The photo surfaced from the party organised by Farah Khan after the season 11 of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, with Chahal also present for the occasion.
Pratik Utekar, meanwhile, emerged triumphant in the Dance Deewane Juniors and Nach Baliye 2007.
Here's how the netizens have reacted to Dhanashree's photo with Pratik: