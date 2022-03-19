Federation of Electronic Sports Associations India (FEAI) submits Policy Paper For eSports

In a significant move towards rapid and robust development of eSports in India, the Federation of Electronic Sports Associations of India (FEAI), the apex national body for eSports in India met with Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Hon'ble Minister of State Electronics & Information Technology, on March 16th and submitted its Policy Paper for eSports under the Government of India’s recent push for India’s AVGC.

The policy paper seeks to facilitate a policy-centered eSports outlook that aims to address India’s unique definition for eSports, which not only welcomes conventional global eSports outlook but most importantly promotes India’s indigenous talent and narrative.

The report also propounds a strong talent development ecosystem that covers the spectrum of talent, businesses, job creation, education, and revenue generation for India with regional centres of excellence.

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Hon'ble Minister of State Electronics & Information Technology accepted the paper and commended the efforts of FEAI in creating a policy-centered eSports outlook. He said the learnings from the policy paper of FEAI will be useful for building a larger outlook by MeitY towards the AVGC sector.

ALSO READ ISL to have a new champion as Kerala take on Hyderabad in final

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 12:53 PM IST