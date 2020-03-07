Fed Cup: Rutuja puts India back on track

After splitting the first two sets, Rutuja looked slipping away fast as she trailed 0-4 but made a stunning comeback to stretch the match to the tie-breaker.

She eventually held her nerves to pull it off after saving three match points in the contest that lasted two hours and 44 minutes.

Ankita Raina will now take on En Shuo Liang in the second singles. A victory by Ankita will enhance India's chances of securing a play-offs place.

India lost to China before winning against Uzbekistana and Korea.