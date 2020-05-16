Fans get super emotional as German football league Bundesliga returns amid COVID-19 crisis

German football league Bundesliga has finally returned after a two-month break due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic which laid waste to the entire sporting world.
Bundesliga returns with empty stadiums as the nation still practice social distancing to contain the spread of the virus.
However, fans across the world are super emotional as football has finally returned after two months.
"Football is back, living the happy times again," a user wrote.
Another user wrote: "Seeing football live on TV again is magical, it’s so calming and soothing and it makes everything seem a little bit more normal. Thank you."
Here are some more reactions:
While other major European football leagues have revealed their plans to resume football in the coming months, the French league has already crowned Paris Saint-Germain as the Ligue 1 champions for this season.
However, in Netherland, the Eredivisie was declared null and void with no champion or relegation for this season.
The Champions League is speculated to return in the month of August as some clubs are yet to progress from the Round-of-16 stage.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)