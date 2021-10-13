Fan unrest in Wembley; Amidst mayhem, Hungary strike early; England hit back late to snatch point; Poland garner full points against Albania

London: Crowd trouble marred World Cup qualifiers as Hungary fans clashed with police during a 1-1 draw against England at Wembley Stadium and Poland's players walked off in Albania after bottles were hurled in another Group I match.

Karol Swiderski had just scored for Poland in the 77th minute when he was struck by a bottle thrown from the stands. It led to the game being suspended for around 20 minutes before Poland returned to the field and held on to win 1-0.

Euro 2020 finalist England is now three points clear of Poland, with games against Albania and San Marino remaining next month in the pursuit of automatic qualification for the World Cup in Qatar next year.

The disorder in London happened around kickoff after England players taking a knee had been booed by the visiting fans.

"Officers entered the stand to arrest a spectator for a racially aggravated public order offence following comments made towards a steward," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

"As the officers made the arrest, minor disorder broke out involving other spectators."

Police were seen wielding batons to hold back the visiting fans. The remainder of the game passed off largely peacefully.

Luke Shaw's foul on Loic Nego led to Roland Sallai putting Hungary ahead from the penalty spot in the 24th minute.

England equalised in the 37th when John Stones turned in a free kick from Manchester City teammate Phil Foden.

England coach Gareth Southgate even took captain Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling off with 15 minutes to go for Jordan Henderson and Tammy Abraham.

But England couldn't produce a winner, dropping points in a home qualifier for the first time since a draw against Ukraine in September 2012. "Disappointing performance," Southgate said.



Danish delight

The Danes are the latest side to book their World Cup berth after Joakim Maehle's goal secured a 1-0 home win over Austria in Group F. Incredibly, the Scandinavians have done it all without conceding a single goal with an average of better than three scored each outing. Elsewhere, Scotland's narrow win over Faroe Islands keeps them on course for second place.

Ronaldo ‘trick for Portugal

Another hat trick for Cristiano Ronaldo. There was a sense of familiarity to the World Cup qualifiers in Europe on Tuesday, not least in Faro where Ronaldo extended his men's record tally of international goals to 115 by scoring the 58th hat trick of his career for club and country in Portugal's 5-0 win over, Luxembourg.

Most number of hat-tricks

92 Pele

58 Cristiano Ronaldo

54 Lionel Messi

29 Luis Suarez

25 Robert Lewandowski

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 11:00 PM IST