FA Cup highlights: Aubameyang's brace helps Arsenal defeat 10-man Chelsea to lift trophy for 14th time

Arsenal extend their FA Cup trophy count to a record 14th time, as the Gunners beat 10-man Chelsea 2-1 in the tournament final on Saturday at the Wembley Stadium.

It was Arsenal's number 14 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who was the star performer in the clash as the Gabon striker scripted himself a brace.

Chelsea took an early lead as the American winger Christian Pulisic scored from inside the box just five minutes after kickoff. The Gunners, however, were awarded a penalty owing to a silly tackle from the Blues skipper Cesar Azpilicueta. It was Aubameyang who converted the penalty to equalise just before the half-hour mark.

Later, both Azpilicueta and Pulisic were subbed due to injuries. However, seven minutes after the hour mark, Hector Bellerin's brilliant run past Chelsea's backline helped Aubameyang score his second goal of the day with a brilliant chip over Willy Caballero.

In the 73rd minute, Chelsea were down to 10 men as Mateo Kovacic received a second yellow card for his tackle on Granit Xhaka.