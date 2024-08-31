 F1: Lando Norris Claims Pole In Monza Qualifying As McLaren Locks Out Front Row For Italian Grand Prix
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsF1: Lando Norris Claims Pole In Monza Qualifying As McLaren Locks Out Front Row For Italian Grand Prix

F1: Lando Norris Claims Pole In Monza Qualifying As McLaren Locks Out Front Row For Italian Grand Prix

Lando Norris showcased his prowess in the final segment of qualifying (Q3), setting a blistering time of 1:19.327, which proved unmatchable.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 09:58 PM IST
article-image

Lando Norris secured a stunning pole position for the Italian Grand Prix, leading a McLaren one-two as team-mate Oscar Piastri joined him at the front of the grid.

The McLaren duo capitalised on their impressive pace to outshine championship leader Max Verstappen, who could only manage seventh place in a surprising twist to the weekend at Monza.

Norris showcased his prowess in the final segment of qualifying (Q3), setting a blistering time of 1:19.327, which proved unmatchable. He had already laid down a marker with his first run in Q3, but his second lap further cemented his pole position.

Piastri, continuing his strong form in his rookie season, was just a tenth behind Norris, securing his spot on the front row and completing a remarkable day for McLaren.

FPJ Shorts
Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express: BJP Workers Accused Of Harassing Onboard Passengers On Inaugural Run; Incident Captured On Video
Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express: BJP Workers Accused Of Harassing Onboard Passengers On Inaugural Run; Incident Captured On Video
Indian Railways Extends LTT Mumbai-Raxaul Special Trains For 8 Additional Trips; Check Details
Indian Railways Extends LTT Mumbai-Raxaul Special Trains For 8 Additional Trips; Check Details
Kolkata: Bengaluru-Bound IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing Minutes After Take-Off Due To Engine Failure; Passengers Safe
Kolkata: Bengaluru-Bound IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing Minutes After Take-Off Due To Engine Failure; Passengers Safe
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Empanels Arborists, Horticulturists To Oversee Tree Cutting And Pruning Activities, Mandates Expert Reports
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Empanels Arborists, Horticulturists To Oversee Tree Cutting And Pruning Activities, Mandates Expert Reports

George Russell was the closest challenger to McLaren’s dominance, but he couldn’t prevent them from locking out the front row. The Mercedes driver ended up third, just 0.004 seconds behind Piastri, in what was one of the tightest qualifying sessions of the season.

Max Verstappen, who has been virtually unbeatable this season, struggled to find grip in his Red Bull during Q3. The championship leader, who came into the weekend with a commanding 70-point lead over Norris, could only manage seventh on the grid.

If Verstappen is unable to make significant progress in Sunday’s race, his advantage could be reduced substantially, adding an unexpected twist to the championship battle.

Ferrari, racing at their home circuit with high hopes, were left disappointed as Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz qualified fourth and fifth, respectively. Despite bringing a major upgrade for their home event, the Scuderia couldn’t match the pace of McLaren or Mercedes.

Leclerc, in particular, expressed frustration with his car’s performance in the slow-speed chicanes, but both Ferrari drivers will be eager to challenge for podium positions in front of the passionate Tifosi on race day.

Lewis Hamilton, in his Mercedes, managed to qualify in sixth, just ahead of Verstappen. Meanwhile, Sergio Perez, in the second Red Bull, was eighth, narrowly behind his team-mate. The top ten was rounded out by Williams’ Alex Albon and Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg, who both delivered strong performances.

The qualifying session had been closely contested throughout, with Norris topping Q1 and Hamilton leading the way in Q2. However, it was Norris who delivered when it mattered most in Q3, setting up an exciting race at Monza, where a four-team battle for victory now seems likely.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NorthEast United Crowned Champions Of Durand Cup 2024 After 4-3 Win Over Mohun Bagan On Penalties

NorthEast United Crowned Champions Of Durand Cup 2024 After 4-3 Win Over Mohun Bagan On Penalties

ENG vs SL, 2nd Test Day 3: Joe Root Sets New England Record With 34th Hundred To Move Past Alastair...

ENG vs SL, 2nd Test Day 3: Joe Root Sets New England Record With 34th Hundred To Move Past Alastair...

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Shooter Rubina Francis Lights Up India's Day 3 With Bronze As Shuttlers Inch...

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Shooter Rubina Francis Lights Up India's Day 3 With Bronze As Shuttlers Inch...

F1: Lando Norris Claims Pole In Monza Qualifying As McLaren Locks Out Front Row For Italian Grand...

F1: Lando Norris Claims Pole In Monza Qualifying As McLaren Locks Out Front Row For Italian Grand...

India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 3 Highlights: Shooter Rubina Francis Clinches Historic Bronze,...

India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 3 Highlights: Shooter Rubina Francis Clinches Historic Bronze,...