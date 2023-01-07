Ex-tennis star Ash Barty announces pregnancy with cute pic on social media, check out

Ash Barty | AFP

Former tennis star Ash Barty is set to start a new chapter of her life. The 26-year-old took to social media to announce the news of her pregnancy. The former World No.1 Instagrammed a picture of her pet dog alongside a pair of baby shoes. She captioned it: “2023 set to be the best year yet. We are so excited for our new adventure. Origi already the protective big sister.”

Historic feat

Barty announced her retirement in March last year, two months after winning her third Slam title, at the Australian Open. The title, which ended a 44-year drought for a home-grown singles champion in Melbourne, added to Barty's previous two major wins at 2019 Roland Garros and 2021 Wimbledon. Barty stopped by the United Cup in Brisbane earlier this week to say hello to her good friend Iga Swiatek, who took over the No.1 torch after the Australian retired.

Joining the elite list

